Through the social channels, Amazon Prime Video announced the release date for BLEACH Season 6 and Season 7, already confirmed by the company last October. Both will be available starting tomorrow, January 25, 2022.

Seasons 6 and 7 will last 22 and 20 episodes respectively, and in total the original anime series consists of 16 seasons. The list of episodes in Italian for each of the two seasons is not yet known. The original animated series of BLEACH ended in Japan in the now distant 2012, but will continue in the future with the final saga.

Source: Prime Video