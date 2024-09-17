BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Tamsoft They are sharing a new trailer online for BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulswhich introduces us to the playable character of Toushiro Hitsugaya.

“Take the initiative in battle with the Ice Zanpakuto,” says the character description of Hitsugaya. “Maintaining aggression and evasion rewards Hitsugaya with increased power.”

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The release date has not yet been announced.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Toushiro Hitsugaya trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu