BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Tamsoft have finally revealed the release date for BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls. The game will be available in early 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find further information on the title in our previous article.

The game, which includes characters from the anime, will allow players to use each character's unique abilities to gain an advantage in duels.

The game, which includes characters from the anime, will allow players to use each character’s unique abilities to gain an advantage in duels.

In this new trailer it is possible to discover some new characters and forms, such as Ulqiorra, with her Resurrección Segunda Etapa, or Full Hollowfication Ichigo.

They therefore join a roster that already includes Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Yoruichi Shihoin, Chad and the recently added Kenpachi Zaraki.

BLEACH is a famous action comic series published from 2001 to 2016 in the shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. The animated series aired from 2004 to March 2012, and four feature films have been produced so far. The latest season, the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, has been airing since 2022 and features new designs and more powerful characters. BLEACH has received warm support not only in Japan but also around the world, and its popularity continues to grow.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

