As we can see from the video, unlike the Zanpakuto-wielding Shinigami, Yoruichi’s fighting style is all based on Speed ​​and melee attacks some capable of generating energy waves that strike from a distance or of eliminating the space between her and the opponent in question.

Bandai Namco and developers Tamsoft have released a new trailer for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls the 3D fighting game based on the famous manga and anime by Tite Kubo. The video in particular focuses on the abilities of Yourichi Shihoin in hand-to-hand combat.

Thanks to her speed, she can create an afterimage of herself to deceive the enemy and then strike with a powerful counterattack. When the going gets tough, Yoruichi can awaken her full potential with the Shunkowhich further increases the speed and power of his strikes.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC (Steam), with a release date yet to be confirmed. It is a 3D action / fighting game in which we will relive the events of the manga and anime in the shoes of Ichigo Kurosaki and other iconic characters from the series. In addition to the story mode, there is the arcade to challenge the CPU and online multiplayer mode in which you can face friends and other players around the world, complete with global rankings. If you want to know more, here is our special with everything we know about Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.