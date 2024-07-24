From Tamsoft and Bandai Namco comes a new trailer For Bleach: Rebirth of Soulsthe video game tie-in of the famous manga and anime series, which in this case shows the Gameplay in more depth with an “overview trailer” of the combat system.

There collision mechanics in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is very particular, faithfully reproducing what happens in the reference series: it is about melee battles, but through special techniques and abilities that are different for each character, with a unique energy bar system.

Each fighter uses their Zankensoki to strike down their opponent’s Reishi, which reduces their Konpaku, as illustrated in the video below.