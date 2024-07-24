From Tamsoft and Bandai Namco comes a new trailer For Bleach: Rebirth of Soulsthe video game tie-in of the famous manga and anime series, which in this case shows the Gameplay in more depth with an “overview trailer” of the combat system.
There collision mechanics in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is very particular, faithfully reproducing what happens in the reference series: it is about melee battles, but through special techniques and abilities that are different for each character, with a unique energy bar system.
Each fighter uses their Zankensoki to strike down their opponent’s Reishi, which reduces their Konpaku, as illustrated in the video below.
A special fight
After damaging the aversion, you can unleash the Kikon move to maximize the damage and destroy the enemy’s Konpaku.
Once you eliminate 9 of these, you win the fight.
By accumulating spiritual power, it is possible to unleash the specific Spiritual Pressure Move of the chosen character. This entire system adds strategic and tactical elements to the fight, with the possibility of reversing the situation and changing positions with Reverse Action, between attack and defense.
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls was announced with a trailer in early July and doesn’t yet have an official release date, but it will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the near future, pending more specific announcements on the launch.
