According to the official details shared, Kisuke is a “balanced fighter with a moveset that can handle any situation” and is comfortable in “close-quarters combat, both offensively and defensively” thanks to the unique abilities of his Zanpakutō called Benihime.

Bandai Namco and the team at Tamsoft have released a new Gameplay Trailer Of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls dedicated to the various characters that make up the roster of fighters available at launch. This time it’s the turn of Kisuke Urahara .

Kisuke in action

Indeed, as we can see from the video, Kisuke has a repertoire of moves inspired by those seen in the manga and soul of Bleach, varied and suitable for every situation, such as an attack with energy projectiles and shock waves to strike from a distance, and various rapid slash combos to catch the opponent by surprise.

For those who don’t know, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is a action / 3D fighting game in which we will relive the events of the manga and anime in the shoes of Ichigo Kurosaki and other iconic characters from the series, as well as facing other players in online multiplayer matches. It is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC (Steam)with a release date yet to be confirmed. Last week we saw Yoruichi Shihoin in action in another trailer.