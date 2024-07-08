Bandai Namco America has announced the launch of “Bleach Rebirth of Souls,” a new video game inspired by the franchise created by Tite Kubo. Developed by Tamsoft Corporation and featuring a soundtrack composed by Takeharu Ishimoto, the game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In “Bleach Rebirth of Souls,” players will have the opportunity to play as some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, taking part in battles that will test their skills. The game will feature the ability to unlock new swords and forms in battle, making each character more powerful as their defeat approaches, allowing players to turn the tide of battle.

The game will feature popular characters such as Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Yasutora Sado (Chad), and more to be announced in the future. The Bleach franchise, which originally ran as an action manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, had its own anime series that aired from 2004 to 2012, and has spawned four feature-length films. The latest season, the “Thousand-Year Blood War Arc,” is currently airing in 2022, featuring new designs and more powerful characters. Bleach has been a huge hit both in Japan and globally, and its popularity continues to grow.