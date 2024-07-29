BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Tamsoft They have released the first three character trailers online for BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulsthe fighting game based on the famous manga by Tite KuboToday we admire the first three characters of the roster in action, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki and Uryu Ishida.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PCbut it doesn’t have a release date yet.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Ichigo Kurosaki trailer

Rukia Kuchiki-trailer

Uryū Ishida trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu