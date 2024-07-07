BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And TAMSOFT they announced BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulsfighting game dedicated to the work of Tite KuboThe title is currently under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. At the moment the software house has not yet announced a possible release window.

While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the first trailer for the game. Enjoy!

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Announcement Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu