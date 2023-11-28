Bleach is a very successful manga and anime partly thanks to its rich and varied cast of secondary characters created by sensei Tite Kubo over the course of the series and which are also highly appreciated by cosplayers. It also proves it to us leeloo_cos with his Rangiku Matsumoto cosplay.

Rangiku is a Shinigami of the Soul Society, a guardian of souls who purifies the evil entities known as Hollows, demons that hunt humans. She is the lieutenant of the 10th division of the Gotei 13, led by the young captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya. The special power of her Zanpakutō Haineko transforms the blade of the sword into a cloud of ash, which she can control at will, both to perform surprise slashes from a distance and to create a defensive barrier.

The cosplay created by leeloo_cos is not only faithful in terms of costume, hairstyle and setting, but thanks to a bit of post-production the Ukrainian cosplayer was also able to perfectly represent Rangiku’s shinigami skills.