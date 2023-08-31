













That will be on September 4, 2023, and at the moment it is only confirmed for Japan. The special thing about this one is that its pages will not be in black and white, but will actually be in color.

The news was shared by the Twitter account of Tite Kubo, the creator of bleach. Only that its launch will not be in physical format but only digital.

The name of this additional chapter of the story is ‘No Breaths From Hell’and its plot takes place after the 1000 Years Bloody War Saga.

That is, from the last arc of the original manga. It is a later story and the characters who survived the battle against Ywach appear.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Similarly, in this one-shot of bleach the son of Kurosaki Ichigo and Inoue Orihime, Kurosaki Kazui, as well as the daughter of Kuchiki Rukia and Abarai Renji, Abarai Ichika, enter the scene.

From the way the events are presented in this one-shot it is very clear that there is more story to tell.

It is even considered the beginning of a new arc within the saga. But so far Kubo has not decided to continue the plot.

The reasons why Tite Kubo has not continued the one-shot of bleach only he knows them. But there is no shortage of those who suggest that he is too busy providing new material for the series’ final season.

Likewise, for devoting his attention to other projects, such as burn the witch, which also had its anime. So this color version of this additional chapter reminds us that there is still work to be done.

apart from bleach we have more anime information at EarthGamer.

