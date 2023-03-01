Bleach is one of the most successful manga and anime of the last decades and boasts among its strengths a diverse and charismatic cast. Today we offer you the Rangiku Matsumoto cosplay realized by mimisemaanwhich as usual does not disappoint expectations.

Rangiku is a Soul Society Shinigami, a guardian of souls who purifies evil entities known as Hollows. She is the lieutenant of the 10th division of the Gotei 13, led by the young captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya. Despite the great responsibility of her assignment, Rangiku is known to be a real slacker with an alcohol habit.

The one made by mimisemaan is certainly a successful cosplay. As you can see in the shots below, the character’s costume, accessories and hairstyle have been rigorously reproduced, with the cosplayer who manages to attract attention with her magnetic gaze.

