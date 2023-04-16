Bleach is one of the most popular manga and anime in recent years and its rich and varied cast of characters is often an inspiration for cosplayers from all over the world. In this regard, today we offer you the Rangiku Matsumoto cosplay signed by marukeehl.

Rangiku is one of the most popular female characters in Tite Kubo’s work. She is one of the Shinigami of the Soul Society, meaning a guardian of souls who purifies the evil entities known as Hollow. Despite the great responsibility of her charge, Rangiku is known to be a real slacker and lover of alcohol.

There’s very little to say about marukeehl’s portrayal, as it’s nearly perfect. Everything is there: from the carrot hair hairstyle, to the classic low-cut shinigami uniform used by Rangiku as a shinigami, all the elements of this cosplay have been treated in detail.

