













Bleach just gave us one of the scariest fights in anime | EarthGamer









All because he pitted the courageous Kuchiki Rukia, one of the fan-favorite characters, against As Nodt, a very dangerous Quincy.

The reason is that the latter has fear as its main weapon, with which it paralyzes and disables its enemies in terrifying ways.

While part of what happened in this episode was a normal battle, where Rukia demonstrated her ability to control cold as a weapon, another was more like a segment from a horror movie.

We recommend: Bleach celebrate its 22nd anniversary with a special illustration.

Yes, to the extent that sections in the style of body horror or body horror even appeared. The fight escalated in intensity to the point that Nodt, who was the one who defeated Kuchiki Byakuya, resorted to his Vollstandig form in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

It is in this way that he caused Rukia great terror and made creepy images appear in her mind. At that crucial moment of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Byakuya himself appeared.

He is now fully recovered but only stepped in to support his sister, not to end the fight.

This captain knows very well her capabilities, so he let her act on her own and use her bankai to finish off As Nodt.

The final stretch of episode 19 of the anime of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It stood out a lot and it was the first time that Kuchiki Rukia’s final bankai appeared on the scene.

It also came to light why he can’t use it as often as other shinigami who have awakened these types of techniques.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

It is a danger both to the enemy and to her. The anime is available on Disney+ in the United States and in Latin America it can be seen on Star+.

Apart from bleach we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)