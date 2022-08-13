The rumors that BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood Warthe anime series that will finally adapt the latest story arc seen in the original manga of Kubo Titewill be made available on the streaming platform Disney + with global distribution.

At the moment there are no confirmations and announcements from the same Disneya detail that still leaves us with the only certainty common to date, namely that the anime will start this October.

The diffusion en streaming license for the anime “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War” #BLEACHTYBW a été acquis par Disney + pic.twitter.com/1f5as9nBf7 – Hahonryu (@Bleach_Mx) August 12, 2022

However, the fans do not seem to have taken it very well, who say they are definitely worried given the questionable methods of release of other anime series arrived on Disney +.

In Italy the animated events of the substitute shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki they arrived in dubbed form thanks to Dynitwhich released the various seasons on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

We are awaiting official confirmations or denials.

Source: DualShockers