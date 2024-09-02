Tite Kubo, creator of Bleachdecided to participate in an interview with Sakuma, a well-known Japanese YouTuber. During the course of this conversation, it came to light that, contrary to what one might think, Kubo’s editor did not interfere with his work.

That was after talking about the sales of the manga of Ichigo Kurosaki’s adventures, which are among the best-selling at Shueisha. As of 2022, there were 130 million copies of its volumes in circulation.

Sakuma told him that there were surely many people involved in the process of making Bleachin the sense that they suggested to him how to find a balance between what he wanted to create and what could be expected. That’s why the characters’ stories changed.

Kubo replied ‘Well, I’m the kind of writer who doesn’t really have meetings with my editor.’The YouTuber asked if there were people who listened to the opinions of several people when working.

Fountain: Shueisha.

The creator of Bleach He asked if he was referring to doing research, and the interviewer commented that there are times when an editor is deeply involved with a manga, making comments and having meetings all the time.

Hearing that Tite Kubo commented ‘ah, inside the story, you mean’. Sakuma, intrigued, asked him if none of that happened in his case. This mangaka revealed that his editor would just come and take the manuscript he had made.

I told him that it would come out next week and then I left him. Sakuma asked him ‘And they just accepted that?’. The creator’s response Bleach was ‘rather… [empezó a reírse] I didn’t give them any other choice’.

So whatever happened in the series was done without any problems and Shueisha, or at least its editors, did not raise any objections. Unlike other series, it seems that the publisher did not have much control over Kubo’s work.

Fountain: VIZ Media.

Other recent news about Bleach have to do with the way the anime celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the risk it ran of being cancelled.

With details from @3z_0q0q. Apart from Bleach We also have more information about manga and anime at TierraGamer.