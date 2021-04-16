bleach managed to build a good reputation among fans of the anime, and it is not for less, since in its 15 seasons there are exciting, funny and even dramatic situations.

As with many successful products, it didn’t take long for them to create video games for all types of devices, especially mobile.

If you like bleach and you think that a game was already needed on consoles, soon you will be able to have one of the most beloved in your Playstation 4, although it might not be what you expect.

Bleach goes from mobile to consoles

In 2015 the stores of iOS and Android they received Bleach: Brave Souls, a game of the type beat’em up with a few RPG touches that was very well received.

After six years in the market and it also came to PC, now it is the turn of PlayStation 4, the company KLab announced that they are already working on an adaptation.

There are still not many details about this new port of Bleach: Brave Souls, but the study revealed that it will be available in 7 languages, and unfortunately Spanish is not included.

KLab It did not clarify either if it will be available for free as on mobile devices, but it would be the most logical option, unless they include an additional content package.

The date of arrival at Playstation 4 It was not revealed either, but they assured that we will be able to test it this year.

The Adventures of bleach They may be over, but you can still relive them through games or even by watching the anime one more time, with all of its 366 chapters.

If you want to take a look at Brave souls, you can download it from the stores iOS and Android, where it has ratings above four points, so it must have some quality.

Do you think it would be a good idea to have it on consoles?

