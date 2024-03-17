













In October 2024 the anime of bleach will celebrate its 20th anniversary. So to start the celebration of this animated adaptation, a new poster is available.

This reflects part of what has happened with animation based on Tite Kubo's manga.

Not only is the original anime represented but also its sequel, which together represents the final season. It is based on the saga of the 1,000-year Blood War.

That is to say, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, of which at the moment only the first two parts of four in total are available on Disney+. In addition to this new illustration there was an announcement.

What happens is that the series will have a special exhibition called THE LOCUS OF BRAVE. Likewise, you will receive a music video with the Japanese singer SennaRin, who has previously participated in various productions in the world of anime.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

SennaRin is the one who sings the theme Saihatewhich served as the ending or closing song of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The music video will be available on March 23 within the framework of AnimeJapan 2024.

This anime convention will be from March 23 to 24, and there will be many announcements related to Japanese animation. So great things can be expected from the adventures of Kurosaki Ichigo, the protagonist of the series.

In addition to celebrating the anime's 20th anniversary, it is likely that the release date of the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. This is a production of Studio Pierrot, which was also responsible for the original anime.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

So far he has received good feedback from fans and many hope that he continues on the right path. But in addition to this anime there are other initiatives that make up the celebration of this great series.

Apart from bleach We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

