













Bleach celebrate its 22nd anniversary with a special illustration









The first publication of the manga of bleach was published on Shueisha on August 7, 2001, so in 2023 he turned 22 years old. The last issue was published on August 22, 2016.

To commemorate the “birthday” of Bleach, the author decided to make an illustration that allows us to see Ichigo, his protagonist in a cool pose with a vibrantly colored canvas behind.

Source: Tite Kubo, via Twitter.

We certainly never saw Ichigo so relaxed.

Nostalgia is at its peak throughout this season, but remember that if you liked Ichigo’s story, you can follow more of his mangaka’s works, among which the following stand out:

Burn The Witch 2020 – (…)

Zombie Powder – 1999 – 2000

Ultra Unholy Hearted Machine – 1996

Runemaster Urara – 1996

Bad Shield United – 1997

burn the witch It had an anime adaptation consisting of three chapters, all available on Crunchyroll.

We recommend you: Bleach will have a new video game and this is what you need to know

Where can I watch Bleach?

The distribution license of the anime series for LATAM is in charge of Huluso it is available through Disney Plus.

The first edition of the series was launched in 2004 and remained on the air until 2012, it had 366 episodes and four movies.

A one shot arrived in 2021 and allowed us to see new faces.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 28 times, 9 visits today)