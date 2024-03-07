













Bleach: Author would be about to reveal new information about a possible continuation









bleacha shonen that belongs to the Big Three, got a new adaptation in 2023, and now it seems that the story could have more news for us.

Through Twitter, it was announced that the author will announce special news in the next installment of Weekly Shonen Jump number 16 this 2024.

We've already started speculating about what kind of information might be revealed soon. And well, it could be anything from a continuation—because Tite Kubo himself glimpsed it previously—to new chapters.

Although on the other hand, the author of bleach I had already mentioned that Yamamoto might return soon in a new story. In fact, in an interview through the Klub Outside platform it was suggested that this shinigami, who is one of the community's favorites, could return with a completely original installment that focuses on and develops part of his youth.

So, although nothing has been confirmed, rumors are beginning to rise based on previous conversations with the author of the popular shonen.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump

We recommend you: Burn The Witch 0.8: Is it connected to Bleach? Who are your main characters?

Where can I watch Bleach?

The distribution license bleach It is in charge of Disney Plus, because of this, you can only watch it legally through it.

However, remember that another glorious installment by the same author is available through Crucnhyroll. It is the story of Burn the Witch that shows us another world that shares a dimension with that of Bleach but that has no direct impact. Despite this, the story of the pair of witches who protect dragons is fascinating.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)