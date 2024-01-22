













Bleach: Author to be more involved in Thousand-Year Blood War anime









The new installment of bleach It caused a stir among fans who did not fully assimilate the adapted “first ending” of the series. Now that we are facing a new installment, things seem to take a new direction, especially now that The series is preparing the third season and the author has made unexpected comments about it.

The third season of bleach It will have the author's participation in the storyboards and probably also in the writings. Let's remember that, when an adaptation is made, it is important that things have a balance, obviously, the story cannot be a carbon copy of the manga, the joke is that it takes advantage of the new animated support that is provided.

However, This could produce many changes, which are not always liked by fans or the authors of the works. Because of this, some authors try to influence the adaptations more. Such was the case of Hajime Isayama with the end of Attack on Titan and also from Eiichiro Oda who did not take his finger off the line in the live-action of One Piece.

Tite Kubo joins these mangakas and comments on the following:

“I'm checking the graphics setup and production, as well as the storyboard, for the third season of the anime. I feel like I'm starting to get more involved in the storyboard details of the episodes. Normally, when a manga is converted into an anime format, the image or message of the manga event will vary slightly depending on the audience, so my current job on it is to fill in the discrepancies between different scenes in detail.”

It looks like we might see something even luckier in the third season of bleachsince the same Tite Kubo will remain fussy about the details.

Where can I watch Bleach?

The return of bleach bombed the media, however, it is slightly limited in its distribution in Latin America. Legally you can only watch it through the Disney Plus platform, as well as the delivery of Tokyo Revengers.

The platform has the two new seasons of the series.

