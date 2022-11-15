the return of the anime bleach has fans glued to the screen, keeping their eyes peeled for the latest arc in the series. In this one, things begin to get more intense and the blood of the characters runs non-stop, as the epic endings well announce. However, as a token of appreciation and respect, Tite Kubo —the mangaka— shared an illustration through Twitter as a tribute to the fall of a couple of important deaths in this installment of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

What is happening in Bleach?

The end of the last episode featured the return of Aizen, one of the most powerful enemies, this left the viewers excited. However, it was also a tragic moment, as one of the strongest figures in Soul Society fell.

As a summary, we must remember that Ichigo is trapped in a spirit prison while the Soul Reapers try to put up the best possible fight against Yhwach and his forces although, it should be noted, without good results, since they weaken them terribly.

In this battle Yamamoto —the old and wise leader of the Soul Society— perished.. In the last episode he revealed his awesome Bankai, which not only set everything around him on fire but he has the ability to summon those he previously defeated, bringing them into his service as his personal army of skeletons.

Despite all of Yamamoto’s strength, Yhwach triumphed over him and obtained his head.. In this way, the Soul Society lost the greatest power present.

After this bewildering and tragic event, the mangaka of bleach He made a tribute to honor a couple of important deaths that open the final arc of his work. Tite Kubo published images in which two of his characters are on their backs, on the one hand we have the recently fallen, Yamamoto and on the other, who perished at the beginning of the season, Chojiro —the leader’s assistant.

Both characters died at the hands of the Sternritter, leaving the Society in gloom and little hope. Let’s see what direction the series takes, which left the shinigami excessively vulnerable.

How many manga chapters does it have?

The publication of the work began in August 2001 and ended in 2016, through Weekly Shōnen Jump.

The manga gathered a total of 686 chapters.which were collected in 74 volumes.

