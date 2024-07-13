While Yusuke Murata is best known now for being the artist of the manga One-Punch Man It is also that of Eyeshield 21. And recently he shared an illustration where the characters of the latter appear with those of bleach.

In this one you can see Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai together with Sena Kobayakawa, Yōichi Hiruma and Agon Kongo. It seems that Sena is not very comfortable being ‘locked up’ among the aforementioned.

In the message posted on Twitter there is a mention that Riichiro Inagaki, co-creator of Eyeshield 21and Murata himself, sent a message to Tite Kubo, who is the author of bleach.

All for a contribution on his part to the celebration of Sena Kobayakawa’s sports adventure manga. That’s why a message from Kubo is available in the 21st anniversary book of Eyeshield 21which went on sale in Japan on July 4, 2024.

Although Yusuke Murata took up the manga again Eyeshield 21 to publish an additional chapter with an extra story this was just a temporary thing.

The story of the series is already concluded, and currently this mangaka pays more attention to One-Punch Manwhose next chapter will be released in the near future.

A third season based on this series is on the way and again from J.C.Staff. bleach will also return and that will be in 2024.

This will happen through the third part of its final season, which will premiere in October of this year. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warwhich is the name of this set of episodes, is a work of Studio Pierrot.

So far, fans have welcomed the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and company. In this way, it is complementing Tite Kubo’s original manga, which was unable to close the story as intended a few years ago.

Apart from Eyeshield 21 and bleach We have more anime information at TierraGamer.