On Saturday, December 18, 2021 and as announced days ago, the first preview of the last season of bleach. That was under the Jump Festa 2022 along with other announcements related to the series Shueisha.

The video gives a glimpse of what to expect from this sequel, the plot of which is based on the last arc of the play by Tite Kubo. It is known as the Saga of the Bloody Thousand Year War, from chapter 55 to 74 of the manga.

Bleach anime will return in the fall of next year

In the video you can see several characters of the series from previous seasons, as well as several new ones. Something that was also shared is that it will be in October 2022 that the anime will return.

It will be one of the premieres of the fall season next year. Something that was also unveiled was the responsible production team. As for the main one, most of the creatives are back with one exception.

Bleach’s return reveals its premiere window and it won’t be too soon

This is the director in charge. The one that corresponded to the past seasons of bleach it was Noriyuki Abe; on this occasion, said role is in the hands of Tomohisa Taguchi.

Regarding the character design, participate again Masashi kudo and in music the composer Shiro sagisu. Also goes back to work Studio pierrot, which was the animation house responsible for the original anime. This is how the series will continue without many surprises.

The entire cast of the series is back for the anime

Of course, if the new director does his job well. When it comes to the cast of actors and voice actresses, almost all of them are back.

The only one who does not return due to his death is Masaaki Tsukada, who played Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto. His place is taken by Binbin takaoka and it will be necessary to see how it goes in this paper. Returning to the trailer topic, those who have read the manga will see very familiar faces.

To see if by chance Studio pierrot Take the opportunity to add some extra material. No, we do not mean filling, but to clarify some situations about the end of bleach.

Especially the fate of some characters that was lost from sight. By the way, VIZ Media It has already confirmed that it will take over its distribution, at least in the West. As far as Japan is concerned, it is the work of Aniplex. So it is very likely that it will reach at least Crunchyroll.

