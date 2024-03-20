To a great surprise DYNIT announces that all seasons of BLEACH are now available for free on Samsung TV Plus. All episodes of the anime based on the work of Tite Kubo will be available at Channel 4107 with 24 hour non-stop programming.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

BLEACH COMES TO TV! THERE IS GREAT NEWS DIRECTLY FROM SEIREITEI! The thematic channel dedicated to the Bleach TV series, where you can watch all 16 seasons of the anime! Watch it for free on Samsung TV Plus on channel 4107! Follow Ichigo's story with 24h non-stop programming.

New episodes from 9pm to 12amin reply every day and on weekends! Synopsis: Ichigo, a high school student with the ability to see spirits who have not yet passed away. The meeting with Rukia, a Shinigami, will make his life even more special… he will in fact have to fight with all his strength to save the earthly world and that of the spirits from the most disparate threats. USEFUL LINKS Dynit news:

Source: DYNIT