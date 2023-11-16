Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Brazil is currently experiencing an unprecedented heat wave. People, animals and the economy all suffer from the temperatures. There have already been deaths.

Rio de Janeiro – Summer brought extreme heat to many regions, including in Europe. While the temperatures there are now lower again, it is now time for summer in the southern hemisphere – with similarly fatal maximum temperatures. In Brazil, the perceived temperature reached over 58 degrees Celsius, which has a significant impact on the population.

Brazil has extreme heat under control – the temperature feels like it can reach up to 58.5 degrees

Even before the start of summer, there is an intense heat wave in the southern hemisphere. Brazil is particularly hard hit by the extreme temperatures. In the metropolis of Rio de Janeiro, the temperature felt like it even reached 58.5 degrees on Tuesday. And there is no end to the high temperatures in sight – it is expected to get even hotter between Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius were also recorded in the center and south of the country. In 15 states and the federal district around the capital Brasilia, the situation was even classified as very dangerous. For many people, these conditions are unbearable both during the day and at night: “I went to sleep at 4:30 a.m., then slept for about 40 minutes, woke up again and took a cold shower,” one man told the news portal G1.

The people in Brazil are suffering from an extreme heat wave – which is why the beaches are full even during the week. © Allison Sales/dpa

Blazing heat has already claimed one life in São Paulo

The effects of the extreme heat were visible in São Paulo, among other places. The high temperatures can cause dehydration, headaches, nausea and circulatory problems in humans. In the worst case, however, the consequences of the scorching heat are much worse. For example, a two-year-old child died after being forgotten in the heat on a school bus.

Wildlife is also suffering from the weather; in the state of Minas Gerais, at least 500 fish died in a lagoon within three days. In addition to the intense heat, drought is a major problem in some areas. The Amazon region is drier than ever since records began 120 years ago. The low water levels further exacerbate people’s problems, and the economy also has to expect losses.

According to experts, the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change are the causes of the current extreme weather situation in Brazil. “There have already been four heat waves in the last few months, without us having yet reached the end of the season,” explained climatologist José Marengo.

