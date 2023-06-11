from the newsroomi

06/11/2023 – 11:12 am

In the last weeks of May, Blaze, a betting and casino site focused on games and sports, was the target of complaints involving influencer Felipe Neto. In addition to the alleged influencer benefit relationship with the site, there are also reports that Blaze allegedly does not pay its punters.

Blaze has, so far, 24,704 complaints on the Reclame Aqui website, 5,700 of which in the last 6 months. Most people report scam and non-payment. ‘I want my money back’, ‘my withdrawal didn’t go through’ and ‘I lost everything’ are the most frequent comments.

Are betting and gambling allowed in Brazil?

“The so-called games of chance have been prohibited in Brazil since 1941 by the Criminal Misdemeanors Law, which establishes that a game is one in which victory or defeat depends exclusively on luck,” explains Tiago Gomes, partner at Ambiel Advogados and specialist in the regulation of gambling. bets. Sports betting is not yet regulated in Brazil, but it is not illegal. Betting, of another nature, is illegal in Brazil.

He adds that it is a criminal misdemeanor to exploit gambling in a public or publicly accessible place, regardless of the entrance fee. Internet sites are, for this purpose, considered a public place.

The issue, according to Gomes, is that the sites that exploit this activity are located in countries where casino activity is legal or licensed, and therefore, in the jurisdiction where they are located there is no illegality.

If it is prohibited, why do the sites operate in Brazil?

Gomes explains that, as the advertising of sports betting activity is no longer restricted, the existence of these other types of betting, which are often carried out at the same internet address, has become much more visible.

In the case of Blaze, according to the Service Terms of the website, the company is operated by Prolific Trade NV, a company registered under the laws of Curaçao, an island in the Caribbean.

“Restriction of access to websites from abroad is very difficult and, at least since the publication of the 2018 law, there is no longer any greater rigor regarding this activity, as it is understood that at some point it would come to be regulated and the websites that wanted to obtain a license to legally operate sports betting in Brazil”, he explains.

With no regulatory law, can anyone who feels wronged by Blaze, for example, be supported by any rule?

Any company that offers goods and services to consumers in Brazil is subject to the incidence of Brazilian laws, such as, for example, the Consumer Defense Code.

“The thing is, again, because these sites are domiciled in overseas jurisdictions, it’s very difficult to get sued. This is because it is necessary to summon the defendant at his home, which for companies headquartered abroad requires a slow and rather expensive process of summons by letter rogatory”, he assesses. Gomes.

What about proposed regulations?

Fabiano Jantalia, specialist in Gaming Law and partner at Jantalia Advogados, explains that there are two ways of regulating gaming in Brazil. There are 2 regulation fronts:

The regulatory front for betting on casino games, bingo and jogo do bicho, contemplated in the Bill 442/1991 , which awaits consideration in the Senate. A , which awaits consideration in the Senate. A proposal is to establish a regulation for three modalities of games, demanding that they be constituted in Brazil, with programs and practices of anti-money laundering and authorization to operate;

The second front involves the need for regulation of Law 13.756/2018, which requires regulation so that it can be implemented and sports betting can be implemented in Brazil.

“If you intend to require the country’s administration, submission to the rules of customer service, that is, the creation of a SAC, ombudsman, and intend to require the authorization of these entities so that they can carry out activity, in addition to submitting them to an inspection, via an agency that still needs to be defined”, explains Jantalia.

João Quinelato, Law professor at Ibmec RJ, adds that betting in Brazil, allowed after the 2018 law, which gave more security to what we call lottery, called fixed odds betting.

