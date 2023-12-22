The developer 91Act has announced the release date for BLAZBLUE: Entropy Effect on Steam. The spin-off of the famous fighting game will in fact be released from the early access phase next year January 31, 2024.

BLAZBLUE: Entropy Effect is a side-scrolling roguelite action game that landed on Steam in early access last August 15th, with rather positive reviews from players. The title is available for pre-order at a 12% discount, priced at €17.16. Let's see a new teaser below.

BLAZBLUE: Entropy Effect – Release date teaser

Source: 91Act Street Gematsu