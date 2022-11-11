Blatter keeps talking: if he were FIFA president, he would take Iran out of the World Cup

The former president of FIFA Joseph Blatterdisqualified since 2015 on suspicion of corruption although acquitted of them this year, assured in an interview with the Swiss press that if he continued in office he would have excluded Iran from the World Cup that begins in nine days, due to the current repression in the country .

Blatter’s tough position

“We should exclude Iran from the World Cup”Blatter told the Blick newspaper in one of the many interviews that the Swiss has granted to the media in his country this week, on the occasion of the proximity of the controversial World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Iran national team celebrates qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Blatter deemed it “incomprehensible” that the current FIFA president Giani Infantino, with whom he acknowledges having a bad relationship, has not taken a position on Iran after months of discontent in that country over the death of the young woman Masha Amintranslated into protests whose repression has led to at least 277 deaths and thousands of detainees.

The Iranian team has played four of the last six World Cups, two of them during Blatter’s presidency, at a time when that country was also criticized for human rights abuses.

In Qatar, the team trained by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz It is framed in group B along with England, Wales and the United States, the latter one of the historical political rivals of the Iranian Islamic regime.

Throughout this week, the 86-year-old former world soccer leader has insisted that the choice of Qatar as the venue for the World Cup, announced by himself in 2010, was “a mistake”, and assured that then there was a general consensus to award that World Cup to the USA, which was broken at the last minute by European members and FIFA.

