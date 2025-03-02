It has been almost ten years ago that a payment has become public that had as great consequences for the staffing of the World Cinging Association as hardly any other. In the course of the large investigative wave around FIFA, the Swiss judiciary had come across a transfer of over two million francs from 2011. The sender had been the world association led by Sepp Blatter, the recipient Michel Platini, head of Europe’s football union (UEFA) at the time.