A corona vaccine has been available for a few months. Israel has come a long way with vaccination and is now providing the first results on the effectiveness of the Biontech vaccine.

First report from March 2nd: The lockdown has been extended again and again due to the alarming corona numbers. And before there was any easing, the numbers rose again. Chancellor Merkel therefore already warned of tomorrow’s Corona summit * before the third wave. Nevertheless, a 4-step plan with easing was drawn up. It is questionable whether this will now be enforced. Because there remains the fear of the corona mutations that are currently in circulation. They are supposed to be more contagious and dangerous. Finally there was also a new Corona variant discovered in California *, echo24.de* reported.

Israel at the forefront of vaccination: First results on the effectiveness of Biontech vaccine

There was great hope in the vaccine. The vaccine is even said to be effective against the mutations. But so far there has been more criticism than praise for it in Germany. The main topics are always vaccination strategy and vaccine procurement. The accusation is: The EU has not ordered enough vaccine! And when there is not enough vaccine, there is a problem: immunization takes more and more time.

Vaccination started in Israel on December 6th. The country was at the height of the third wave at the time, but it has obviously done everything right. Sufficient vaccine was ordered early and to date a large part of the population has already received both syringes, reports aerzteblatt.de.

How effective is the Biontech vaccine? Israel is delivering results

An observational study even found that the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine significantly reduced infectivity. In addition, health insurers have collected data and found that the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine is actually 94 percent effective. The data from 1.2 million people were evaluated. Researchers compared data from more than 600,000 people aged 16 or over who were vaccinated in December or January with a similarly large population. Age, gender and a similar health status were also taken into account. None of them were previously Corona positive. The study took place from December 20th to February 1st. Exactly at the time when the British Corona mutation was spreading in Israel.

In preventing corona symptoms, effectiveness was estimated at 57 percent two to three weeks after the first vaccination. After the second vaccination to 94 percent. For hospitalization prevention, effectiveness was 74 percent after the first dose and 87 percent after the second. The effectiveness of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer was already 95 percent in the clinical investigations.

Coronavirus – most common symptoms Fever, dry cough, tiredness Coronavirus – less common symptoms Body aches, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste and smell, discoloration of fingers or toes, rash

Israel vaccinates the population: Green vaccination certificate as an incentive – EU plans digital vaccination certificate

Israel creates incentives to vaccinate. Not only with the fact that there is now vaccination on almost every corner, but also because that can bring something back to normality. Because the country issues vaccinated people a green vaccination certificate with which they can go to concerts or to restaurants. However, this two-class society is quite criticized by the residents themselves, as reported by the media. At the last EU summit, it was agreed to introduce a Europe-wide digital vaccination certificate. And that should even come in three months. Holiday countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal in particular had demanded this. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

