After the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley, the region is still urgently dependent on volunteers. But willingness has dropped dramatically.

Bad Neunahr-Ahrweiler – After the devastating flood in the Ahr valley with 133 dead, the clean-up work is in full swing. Buildings still have to be cleared of mud. Many houses are still not connected to the gas or electricity grid.

The flood area in the Ahr Valley suffers from a shortage of helpers

So far, the region has been able to rely on many voluntary helpers. “Helpers have come here from all over the world, for example from Mexico, Ghana, Norway, Denmark and Finland,” said Marc Ulrich, initiator of a shuttle service for helpers to the flood area German press agency.

But now there is a dramatic shortage of helpers in the Ahrweiler district. Once more than 2,500 helpers came on a Saturday, reports Ulrich, “now it’s stabilized at 400 to 500 helpers per working day.” Flood relief boss Thomas Pütz, who coordinates the deployment of private helpers in the Ahr valley, even speaks of a “blatant one Loss of helpers “. Like him Focus online explained, currently only a good half of the requests for help can be processed.

Flood aid coordinator Pütz appeals: “We need every hand here”

There is an urgent need for craftsmen to rebuild houses, says Pütz, who also appealed: “We need reconstruction help here. Not just financially. The money is super important. But we need hands! “

Pütz cites the increasingly dwindling media attention as the reason for the dwindling number of volunteers. “We are no longer in the top ten news.” Many people believed that the Ahr valley was already “half rebuilt” and that private help was therefore “no longer necessary”. Pütz contrasts Focus online clear: “That’s not true!” Large areas are still destroyed. “We need every hand here!” (mt)

