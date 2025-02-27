When the German volleyball clubs in Mannheim choose their cup winners this Sunday, initially the women, afterwards the men, is a name that hardly anyone had on the bill. The women of the USC Münster compete with the Dresdner SC, and it only takes a short look at the Bundesliga table to suspect who has the outsider role in this game. Dresden is third in the table, the Saxons have been among the big four in German women’s volleyball, alongside Stuttgart, Schwerin and Potsdam for years. Muenster? Is third last, with seven wins from 22 games. So it is not surprising when Ralph Bergmann says: “Dresden is the absolute favorite. But we believe that we can annoy them. “

Sure, Münster had a little luck, in the cup round of 16 they conquered the second division club Vilsbiburg, in the quarter-finals in Wiesbaden, in the semi-finals. Happiness belongs in this competition, Bergmann knows that. Münster’s sports director was formerly a volleyball professional, 225-time international, at clubs in Portugal, Greece, France, Belgium and Turkey under contract-and in 1993 Cup winner with Bayer Wuppertal. The 54-year-old knows the feeling of winning titles.

It is a feeling that has been lost in Münster in the past two decades. The USC was once considered one the Volleyball clubs, in men and women. Founding member of the Bundesliga, between 1965 and 1972 by men continuously German champions. The women collected the title on the assembly line in the 1970s, 1980s, and nine times, they became German champions, eleven times DVV Cup winner, they won the European Cup four times. But the great times of the USC have long been faded. The last titles date from 2005, at that time the club got the double from the championship and cup victory.

20 years later, the club now has the chance to win another title – even though it is in the middle of consolidation. “We have to reduce debts,” says Bergmann, and if you did it in the next three or four years, “then we want to build on old successes again.”

Münster had accumulated 400,000 euros in debt over the years, not least because of incorrectly paid wage taxes, as can also be seen in a protocol of the extraordinary general meeting of the USC Münster of April 9, 2024. The club, which as a registered association competes in the highest German division, i.e. without a spoken operating company, was short of bankruptcy. Bridging loans, the use of the main sponsor and massive savings in the coaching staff and the players for the time being saved the USC, in an already difficult environment.

After the Corona pandemic, the women’s Bundesliga slipped into the crisis, currently only nine clubs play for eight playoffs there, even top clubs such as Potsdam, Dresden and Stuttgart were plagued by financial problems. The former lighthouse in German women’s team sport has become a concern. After all, she has Volleyball Bundesliga this week a package climb of the three second division clubs Skurios Volleys Borken, ETV Hamburg and Binder Blaubar TSV Flacht decided, so that twelve clubs are expected to play in the women’s Bundesliga next year. The newcomers, as has already been done in the men’s Bundesliga years ago, are equipped with comprehensive puppy protection, including a two-year non-relegation regulation and financial and organizational relief.

In Chiara Hoenhorst, a USC player became known nationwide for a terrible occasion in 2018

Münster is now relying on a rigorous savings program, 100,000 euros per season should flow into debt repayment. That is why the team is also “the youngest in the league”, as sports director Bergmann says with a mixture of realism and pride. German young players such as the main attacker Mia Kirchhoff, 20, blocker Luisa van Clewe, 22, and player Emilia Jordan, 18, are considered examples of Münster’s new path. Except for Blocker Esther Spöler, everyone was born in the squad between 2000 and 2006. “We also belong to where we stand,” says Bergmann – and does not mean the cup final, but the constellation in the league. He doesn’t find it bad, on the contrary.

According to the Bergmann, the audience’s audition is the third best of the league, in the cup semi-final against Aachen was the sports hall Berg Fidel, which is located right next to the football arena of Prussia Münster, almost sold out with 2800 fans. The tradition, so it lives on in the club that has gone through a lot in recent years, not only because of Corona and all the debts.

In 2018, a USC player became known nationally in Chiara Hoenhorst for a terrible occasion. She was one of the victims of that amocran, in which a van raced into a fully occupied street café in downtown downtown, four people were killed and numerous others were seriously injured. Hoenhorst, then 21, suffered the serious head injuries, she tried again in the field after artificial coma and months of rehabilitation, but then resigned from professional sports a year later. In the meantime she started again with volleyball, she plays in Münster’s second team in the second division north.

Her story belongs to this club, just like its glorious past, such as the financial holes and also the consolidation, which is now in the foreground. It is a story that gives hope. No matter who wins in Mannheim.