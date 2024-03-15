Filippo called for restoring the truth about the conflict in Ukraine after Macron’s words

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that after the interview with French President Emmanuel Macron, it is necessary to restore the truth and no longer allow lies about the conflict in Ukraine. This is what he's talking about wrote on his page on the social network X.

Last night, in just 30 minutes, Macron uttered no less than eight blatant absurdities and big lies about the war in Ukraine! Florian Filippo Leader of the French Patriots Party

Philippot added that after the French leader's speech, “it is very important to restore the truth” in order to “escape the death trap of manipulation, destruction, restriction of freedom and war.”

Macron announced France's readiness to confront Russia

The French President said that the country is ready to respond to a possible escalation from Russia. According to him, Paris is ready to make decisions that will ensure that Moscow never wins.

Today is the time for us to resist See also Putin congratulated the President and Prime Minister of India on Republic Day Emmanuel Macron President of France

At the same time, the politician refused to consider Russia an enemy. The head of state noted that Moscow is currently a rival of Paris, but the parties are not in a state of war. At the same time, he warned that the situation could change if Russia “decides on a new escalation, which will drag everyone into the conflict.” Macron also expressed hope that this would not happen.

The head of state also spoke about relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to him, at the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict he called the Russian President several times. He emphasized that he communicated with Putin more often than other heads of state.

It's not cold, it's not personal. And I don't want to make it personal, it doesn't make any sense. This is not fiction, not a serial novel Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron called the return of Crimea to Ukraine a guarantor of lasting peace

The French leader believes that to achieve peace it is necessary to again recognize the Crimean Peninsula as part of Ukraine. According to Macron, if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine, “trust in Europe will be reduced to zero.”

In response to the words of the French leader, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Macron today is playing the role of a provocateur in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, the head of France does not quite correctly understand what is happening in Ukraine and what opportunities Kyiv has to return Crimea.

Because Russia will never leave Crimea under any circumstances. This is originally Russian land Vladimir Dzhabarov First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that France is already involved in the conflict in Ukraine and wants to increase involvement with statements from the country's president.

In France, Macron was condemned for leading the country to war

The leader of the right-wing National Rally party faction in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said that Macron is leading the country to war.

Until now we knew that Emmanuel Macron is leading us to chaos, and since last night we know that he also wants to lead us to war Marine Le Pen Leader of the faction of the right-wing party "National Rally"

According to her, the politician talks about “the worst that can happen to the country” with such calmness, as if dragging France into war is no more difficult than trying to “get up from a chair.”

Florian Philippot believes that Macron is using words about the threat to France to justify nuclear war. He also accused the head of state of “promoting escalation” and that “mad Macron wants to drag us into war.”

Filippo also said that Macron is completely delusional when he talks about the existential threat to the country due to the Ukrainian issue. He believes that with such statements the French leader wants to instill fear in his compatriots.