Blaster | The Norwegian company announced a billion investment in Finland – This is what is known about the project now

After the announcement, the Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel’s major project raised doubts among experts.

2.6. 14:34 | Updated 10:32 am

Norwegian At the beginning of the year, Blastr Green Steel announced its intention to build a steel mill in Inkoose.

According to the company’s estimate, the value of the investment would be four billion euros and it would eventually employ 1,200 employees.

If realized, the investment would be the largest industrial investment in Finland’s history. The announcement received a happy reception in Finland, and especially in Inkoo, which has around 5,400 inhabitants.

On Tuesday, we heard about another similar project. At that time, a listed company called Plug Power said it was planning an investment of about six billion dollars in Finland. The company plans to build three hydrogen plants by the end of the current decade. The plants would be built in Kokkola, Kristiinankaupunki and Porvoo.

The company plans to make the final investment decision in 2025–2026.

Last year, Plug Power’s turnover was about 700 million dollars. Its market value is about five billion dollars. So far, the operation of the company, which was founded at the end of the 1990s, has been loss-making.

Plug Power’s investment project is still in the early stages. And how have Blastr’s plans progressed?

Company has achieved at least something concrete in Finland. A company named Blastr Green Steel oy has been registered in Finland. As of April 23, a 44-year-old has been registered as its managing director in Asiakastieto Antti Kaikkonen.

HS could not reach Kaikko to comment on the news.

On Tuesday of the current week, the company also organized a stakeholder meeting in Inkoo.

According to the news published on Inkoo’s website, in addition to the company’s representation, there were also nature associations, the chamber of commerce, local operators and landowners.

The municipality was represented at the event by the mayor Robert Nyman and Zoning Manager Eric Roselius.

At the event, the steel mill project was presented and the process of the project’s environmental impact assessment procedure was reviewed.

“Traffic, noise, social effects and the effects on water bodies made the participants think,” the news says.

Chairman of the Inkoon–Siuntion environmental association of the Finnish Nature Conservation Union’s local association May Day Heikkinen says that the atmosphere at the stakeholder meeting was good. The citizens of the municipality are mostly excited about the project.

However, the large project also raises concerns in the environmental organization.

“The large factory project that is just being planned is a difficult whole to grasp,” states Heikkinen.

Until more detailed plans are made, it is not possible to know what the production plant will be like and what its effects will be, says Heikkinen.

Joddbölen the area has long aroused discussion among the municipalities. Excavations in the area have caused noise and raised dust in the air, which has caused inconvenience to the residents of the area.

The residents are worried about how the construction and operation of the steel mill will disturb the peace of the residents and the local nature.

The environmental organization is particularly concerned about the final space requirements of the future factory, the environmental effects of construction and how the factory’s waste heat is handled.

The organization is also thinking about how the factory’s large energy needs are covered.

“Blastr presents itself as a green transition company. We expect the company’s operations to be in line with that,” sums up Heikkinen.

Blastr previously planned to build a steel mill in Fauske, northern Norway. However, the company abandoned this plan, among other things, because the local municipal decision-makers did not approve the construction of wind power in the area.

Into municipal manager Robert Nyman commented on the current status of the project to HS on Thursday with careful wording.

“The process is progressing according to plans. At this point, it’s pretty much up to Blastr,” Nyman said.

The municipality is implementing a plan change, and Blastr is acquiring environmental permits for the project. Both should be ready in about a year, Nyman said.

According to Nyman, Blastr is planning a share issue for next autumn. Finding financing would be a big step forward, Nyman stated.

According to Nyman, the municipality will invest as the project becomes concrete.

“If the ministry and Business Finland believe in the project, we have no reason to doubt it either,” said Nyman.

“There are positivists in the municipality, but also caution.”

Blastrin there are still many question marks associated with the project.

The company, founded in 2001, still has no production or turnover of its own. The company also does not have funding for the project yet. According to HS’s information, Finland has not promised public funding for the investment.

However, the company has as a partner the conglomerate Cargill, one of the world’s largest raw materials companies. Cargill has promised to help Blastr, among other things, in arranging financing.

The project’s schedule in particular raised doubts among experts after the announcement.

Blastr’s goal is to make an investment decision during 2025 and start steel production in Inkoo by the end of 2026.

Professor at the University of Oulu Jukka Kömi assessed to STT at the beginning of the year that the announced schedule of the project in particular is completely unrealistic.

Correction 3.6. 10:31 a.m.: Corrected Robert Nyman’s title from Inkoo city manager to Inkoo municipality manager.