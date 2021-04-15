The Argentine team 9z advanced to the 2021 Blast Premier Spring Showdown semifinals today, the prestigious Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, after eliminating (2-1) the French team Vitality, one of the best teams in the world and a candidate to win the contest.

In a consecrating feat that had a great comeback, the 9z quintet won the maps Overpass (16-11) and Inferno (16-12), after starting losing 9-16 in Nuke.

The figure of the Argentine Santino Rigal (Try) was decisive for the epic conquest of 9z, which is ranked 88th in the world ranking of the specialized portal HLTV. To assess the importance of the victory, it is enough to recognize that the Europeans are in 8th place.

Rigal, who was chosen by fans as the encounter figure, ended the game with a KD ratio of 72-43 (Kills and Deaths): 24-20, in Inferno; 26-12, in Overpass and; 11-22, in Inferno.

With great individual and collective performances, the rest of the members of 9z were the Uruguayan Maximiliano Max González (63-52) and Franco Dgt Garcia (46-54), Brazilian Bruno bit Lima (45-59) and the Spanish Rajohn EasTor Linnate (50-52).

Now, in the semifinals next Saturday (10:30 Argentine time) 9z will face the Danish team Heroic, third best team on the planet and recent champion of the ESL Pro League.

And as expected, again 9z part very far in betting: An eventual victory for the South American team pays up to US $ 9.63 for every dollar wagered, while the conquest of Heroic only pays US $ 1.06. But once again, with the entire continent backing them, the 9z guys are going for the epic.

