Yesterday was the Nintendo Indie World, a showcase organized by Nintendo in which several titles were presented by independent developers. We are more than sure that most of the public was eagerly waiting for the announcement of Hollow Night: silksongthe sequel to the famous Metroidvania is scheduled for this year but at the moment there hadn’t been any news of it yet and, against all expectations, even yesterday it wasn’t talked about.

The absence of silksong however, it does not divert our attention from the other important titles shown during the event and among these it certainly had the opportunity to stand out Blasphemous 2sequel to the famous 2D action game developed by TheGameKitchenwill come back again with the aesthetics and gameplay that characterized its predecessor and made gamers from all over the world fall in love with it.

The game will directly follow the events of the DLC Wounds of Eventide seeing again the Penitent grappling with a world of which life, death and resurrection are now protagonists. Blasphemous 2 will enrich the experience offered by its predecessor with new weapons that will surely help our protagonist to once again face the Miracle in a video game where art and violence are the masters.