The light and the dark of Blasphemous II

The story and the most original of Blasphemous II

Blasphemous II It is one of those games that, in a classic way, enter visually, but you don’t feel that it has something new to offer, it doesn’t have that “something” that changes your life. Ultimately, we must remember that it is the direct continuation of the first title, naturally there are no changes or such daring novelties that make us feel that we are playing something completely new, however, this does not devalue the delivery at all.

Blasphemous II, in the same way as its first installment, it feels like a truly Spanish game. It has many details of the culture, also, let’s remember that the game was originally developed in Spanish (later it was translated into English, and so on); it definitely adds a very special, identity and quite deep touch to the setting.

One of the most interesting parts of the installment is its narrative full of chiaroscuro.

The story is definitely something that I will let everyone live, since in a very virtuoso way it manages to position the video game on another level. Although in general, We will once again occupy the shoes of the penitent, our old protagonist who will embark on a new adventure, after a heart appears in the stellar mantle and has announced a birth.

Source: The Game Kitchen

As in the first game, we will have a story full of symbolism and mysterious details. We will have to be careful and interact with the other characters, objects and even the settings themselves, since they could whisper details that make the narrative more complex and deepen.

These types of titles, as we well know, tell us a story as we play, invite us to discover the lore and so on, Blasphemous II is no exception. However, also adds cinematics that are really cute. Thanks to them we are able to better specify the story in a more dynamic way.

This enhances the mood of the intrigue and, in turn, optimizes the surprise for the players. Blasphemous II It is a detailed project, its world is full of things to discover, NPCs, collectibles, etc.

He manages to build and expose a fully alive universe; Despite its dimensions, which it plays with a lot, I never felt that anything was unnecessarily large or meaningless in the level design, as it manages to balance its world.

The mechanical start: the combats, the weapons and their controls

Source: The Game Kitchen

You have 3 different weapons, which really deliver on the promise of being different. You will be able to choose them at the beginning of your adventure and in this way you will be able to play freely, expanding your possibilities as you please.

Each weapon has a unique essence, which energizes the gameplay. This is greatly appreciated, the improvements are noticeable in contrast to the first title.

Mobility and reaction, control in general are impressive, They create quite an experience.

The game feels more open than ever, since, as is classic in the genre, there is no pre-established path, and this is optimized by having the options to choose your starting weapon.

Blasphemous II has great potential for extraordinary replayability, It is noticeable from the first minutes, but I highlight that particularly, the first half of the game is perceived as very open; This will give us more possibilities for imagination and structuring of information winks when exploring and doing the things we should.

Also, although at first it seems complicated, everything will improve as we progress and unlock the rest of the weapons. So, we won’t be limited only to our initial choice.

Source: The Game Kitchen

The gameplay, as I mentioned above, is more than polished. The combats are usually frenetic and precise, and The controls allow us to fight this type of confrontation without having problems due to poor performance or lack of mobility.

We have the usual in games of the genre, our button to hit, to dodge, to jump and the abilities, without more. In other words, it has all the basics, but with a special shine, since each of the controls is fully functional and polished.

This is something that we must highlight too much, I consider that it is the strong point of the delivery, these dynamic combats. Originally Blasphemous II it was presented as a soulslike game (high difficulty levels, neat narrative as well as a dark fantasy setting) in pixel art, but it really is more in tune with a classic metroidvania, which is why we appreciate that they have polished the previous game, because they give us a more precise, fun and daring gameplay.

The enemies of Blasphemous II

As for enemies we will have a considerable variety, from the meat sacks that last a long time, those that are very fast to those that throw things and fly, the same as always, but with its original touch due to the story it tells Blasphemous II.

Thanks to this, I consider that his catalog of enemies is varied enough, It doesn’t feel repetitive at one point, and of course, it doesn’t feel like a copy of the first title either, and this must be fairly recognized. Yes ok Blasphemus II it is a sequel, it is not perceived as a total heir, but it brings its own identity, this is a great achievement, many titles fail in their sequels because of this.

Obviously, its foundations are laid in its first title, but the improvement feels innovative in the perfect measure. Yes, “it’s more of the same”, but completely improved.

The original’s formula works but it has more to give. So don’t be surprised to see old acquaintances, but don’t be scared either because you will see new things. Definitely it is a well-achieved project that balances the need for its original essence with innovation.

On the other hand, the bosses are something that I must highlight. When I think of a metroidvania, I immediately go to Hollow Knight no doubt; and while no one compares to Grimm, it’s not like the heads of Blasphemus II go unnoticed. But, its essence consists in the detail of its appearances and designs, so I reserve more of this. I only know that more than one will be particularly delighted with the fights.

A special touch: exploration and weapons

Blasphemous II exposes areas that seem completely inaccessible, but by exploring other parts of the map we will be able to unlock improvements to be able to go through these mishaps and thus continue advancing. This gives us more spaces to inspect which, in turn, leaves us with more information and objects.

The formula works in any moment Blasphemous II it seems to lengthen inorganically, making you go from one point to another, everything is very well implemented. If you are one of those who likes to discover your own path, you will definitely enjoy this experience.

On the other hand, the weapons and the map have a particular dynamic, since weapons will give a completely unique variety to the course you take. So, with that in mind, there are clearly weapons that help you unlock some paths, and others that don’t.

Source: The Game Kitchen

Because of this, no tour will be in danger of feeling the same as the previous one. This gives it a very good replayability, but that’s not all, not only the weapons are totally different but each of them will have its own set of skills and progression tree.

So you will be unlocking skills to your liking and to your style of play, as if this were not enough, We still have magic, although, perhaps this is the weakest section Blasphemous II.

This spectrum of the game is perceived as support of essential mechanics. The spells feel secondary, but thanks to everything else, variety and experience is already more than enough.

Nevertheless, It is likely that this section will be for much more in the future of the saga, although in this second installment it will not be as memorable. The same way, Blasphemous II it remains intact thanks to its characteristics.

In addition, we will also have everything necessary to improve both the arsenal and the character’s statistics, Blasphemous II has really implemented a rather bold and interesting upgrade system that will make all types of players enjoy, since they will be able to choose, build and optimize their final style of play.

A warm and natural sound

Source: The Game Kitchen

The sound section takes special care of the different movements of weapons. The blows sound with the necessary force, the battles with the bosses, the paths we travel, the sound fits perfectly. The Odyssey maintains a fluid sound rhythm and neat intensity.

It’s really excellent sound work.

How many hours should you invest in Blasphemous II?

Blasphemous II It is a game that every lover of the Metroidvania genre must play, it is a must. Without a doubt, he is one of the best exponents of the genre; and his signature style gives him too much uniqueness (in a positive way) to set him apart from the rest. Of course, almost nothing compares to Hollow Knight that it is still the best in the genre, but what The Game Kitchen does with this installment is amazing and positions Blasphemous II as a title ready to face anyone, giving a close battle.

Blasphemous II It is a complete game in every sense of the word. It reminds us that video games still have options and surprises to offer. After this, who knows, maybe a Blasphemus III be the ultimate metroidvania.

Source: The Game Kitchen

I assure you that both the level design and the art, as well as the gameplay, are amazingly detailed and definitely good. Everything is balanced and fused, everything is part of a careful and fluid universe. Nothing is wrong, it really fits in a perfect way.

For its part, the pixel art they use is perfectly at all times, together with the most classic cinematics, a canvas is built in which each section fits perfectly, giving us a visual delight which, without a doubt, should be enjoyed.

Blasphemous II reach on August 24, 2023 to Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

We played Blasphemus II on PC with a code provided by a representative of The Game Kitchen in the region.

