Blasphemous 2 took home votes really great from international presswho really seems to have appreciated the new chapter of the metroidvania series developed by The Game Kitchen.
- GGGrecon – 10
- Ragequit.gr – 9.2
- The Sixth Axis – 9
- Twinfinite – 9
- But Why Tho? – 9
- Movies Games and Tech – 9
- Noisy Pixels – 9
- GameSpew – 9
- Finger Guns – 9
- GamesRadar+ – 9
- Attack of the Fanboy – 9
- Playstation Universe – 9
- Push Square – 9
- Pocket lint – 9
- God is a Geek – 9
- Pocket Tactics – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- Game Informer – 8.8
- Cultured Voltures – 8.5
- PC Invasion – 8.5
- Destructoids – 8.5
- Checkpoint Gaming – 8.5
- COGconnected – 8.4
- Multiplayer.it – 8
- Gaming Trend – 8
- PCMag – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- NintendoWorldReport – 8
- DualShockers – 7.7
- GameGrin – 7.5
- MGG – 7.5
- Playstation LifeStyle – 7
- TheGamer – 7
- PCGamesN – 7
- digital trends – 7
As you have probably read in our review of Blasphemous 2, the game can count on an even more interesting combat system and a really fascinating imageryalthough in terms of balance there is something to review.
Press reviews
As you can see, the press ratings have been extremely generous, with just a handful of 7 highlighting the voices most critical of The Game Kitchen title, while otherwise the list includes several 9 and counting.
In short, for the moment this sequel has gone very well: now the ball passes to the users, who will have to reward the work done by the development team so that the franchise finds the well-deserved consecration and can also return with a third chapter.
