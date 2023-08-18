Blasphemous 2 took home votes really great from international presswho really seems to have appreciated the new chapter of the metroidvania series developed by The Game Kitchen.

GGGrecon – 10

Ragequit.gr – 9.2

The Sixth Axis – 9

Twinfinite – 9

But Why Tho? – 9

Movies Games and Tech – 9

Noisy Pixels – 9

GameSpew – 9

Finger Guns – 9

GamesRadar+ – 9

Attack of the Fanboy – 9

Playstation Universe – 9

Push Square – 9

Pocket lint – 9

God is a Geek – 9

Pocket Tactics – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Game Informer – 8.8

Cultured Voltures – 8.5

PC Invasion – 8.5

Destructoids – 8.5

Checkpoint Gaming – 8.5

COGconnected – 8.4

Multiplayer.it – ​​8

Gaming Trend – 8

PCMag – 8

Shacknews – 8

NintendoWorldReport – 8

DualShockers – 7.7

GameGrin – 7.5

MGG – 7.5

Playstation LifeStyle – 7

TheGamer – 7

PCGamesN – 7

digital trends – 7

As you have probably read in our review of Blasphemous 2, the game can count on an even more interesting combat system and a really fascinating imageryalthough in terms of balance there is something to review.