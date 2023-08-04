Team17 – publisher – and The Game Kitchen – developer – have shared a new trailer dedicated to Blasphemous 2the metroidvania arriving on August 24, 2023. The new video shows us one of the weapons of the game, known as Ruego Al Alba (literally I pray at dawn) and rendered in English as The Praying Blade.

The video allows us to see what the main features of Ruego Al Alba of Blasphemous 2. It is a versatile tool that allows you to attack and defend at the same time. In fact, it has a parry which, in addition to blocking damage, is able to counterattack automatically (although not all attacks). It also allows you to load a bar which, once loaded, guarantees a temporary bonus to the damage and distance of our blows.

Like every weapon in Blasphemous 2, Ruego Al Alba also allows you to unlock new moves, like an upward stroke that lifts our character. This puts us in an advantageous position because the weapon is capable of performing a drop attack.