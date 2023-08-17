Team 17 takes us back to that devastated but miracle-rich world with Blasphemous 2second incarnation of the award-winning style game metroidvaniadeveloped by The Game Kitchen. Once again we will be called to interpret the Penitent, a soul torn by guilt who must cleanse his sin with blood. In this review you will experience the horror and glory of an almost perfect metroidvania, raw and hard like few others: here is Blasphemous 2.

Wake up Penitent

At the dawn of a new era at the City of the Blessed Namethe good news arrives: the Heart of Heaven reappears on top of the city, proclaiming the advent of a new one Miraculous Child. This time however, the Celestial Spirits were not found unprepared and promptly awakened their holy executioner: the Penitentforced to a cycle of life and eternal death until he cleanses with blood the filth of evil that is about to awaken.

In terms of game history, Blasphemous 2 manifests itself as the previous chapter and its DLC Wounds of Eventide, the latter being the real starting point for this new incarnation of the Sins and the Penitent. In summary the purpose of our hero is to reconvert four ex-Penitentsdriven mad by evil, and consequently use their power against the supreme head of that brotherhood, at the time the most prodigious of the Penitents enslaved by evil under false promises.

The narration takes place like the first chapter, or like a soulslike if you want, with shreds of information hidden in the dialogues, in the writings or on the statues that you meet as you progress. All in all there is room for one meticulous reconstruction of eventsbut don’t be under any illusions: the story is quite linear, with some deception here and there, nothing transcendental even if enjoyable.

Faith is not your only weapon

The Penitent has an unshakable weapon on his side: his Faithfrom which between inspiration ed power, but without the right tool it won’t defeat anyone. At the beginning of his crusade he will therefore be asked to choose a weapon, unlike the first chapter where there was a sword to accompany him on this journey, here there are three completely new elements.

Verdict – A flail with a giant thuribulus instead of the classic iron ball. This weapon is capable of catching fire and inflicting huge damage to enemies, on the other hand it is very slow although it has a decent arc of attack.

– A flail with a giant thuribulus instead of the classic iron ball. This weapon is capable of catching fire and inflicting huge damage to enemies, on the other hand it is very slow although it has a decent arc of attack. Sarmiento and Cantella – Two very fast and lightning fast swords, ideal for quick attacks and precise parries. By hitting multiple times you can electrify your attacks and increase their damage. It is able to teleport the Penitent if used on the mirrors present in his pilgrimage.

– Two very fast and lightning fast swords, ideal for quick attacks and precise parries. By hitting multiple times you can electrify your attacks and increase their damage. It is able to teleport the Penitent if used on the mirrors present in his pilgrimage. Ruego Al Alba – A serrated glaive, it is the most versatile weapon in the game, not slow but not too fast either, with average damage compared to the first and higher than the second. By diving down it is possible to destroy game elements such as trees that block the passage.

L’Arsenal of Penance And upgradeable through i Memories of the Army, an intricate system that takes place by unlocking the intrinsic powers of the weapon, which can translate into new attacks, or enhancement of damage, defense, and much more that we will not reveal. Every weapon has three levels of experience, each containing 5 to 6 memories possible, upgradeable via i Marks of the Penitent which are obtained both by killing the game Bosses and by accumulating the kills of common enemies.

Marks will be the primary currency for upgrading items such as the Altarpiece of the Favorsa place to historize sculptures that give passive skills to the Penitent, always in the City of the Blessed Name, which serves as the main hub for the protagonist’s pilgrimage.

No pilgrimage would be the same without some Prayers suitable: well, the Penitent can count on an arsenal of prayers (spells) that are resolved in Versesi.e. quick and accurate shots or Do you singor longer prayers but with more incisive and very often area effects.

Not missing, in Blasphemous 2the much coveted Rosary with his grains which the penitent can compose as he pleases. These elements generally contribute to defenceof the Penitent in passive wayor finding more game resources, such as coins of exchange, which can be used by the various merchants you meet.

The bossfights are intriguing and complex, just like in a self-respecting soulslike, the Penitent will have to learn by heart i attack pattern of the enemy, on pain of death and resurrection if it is not done properly. To help him there will be his potions that can be increased at the Lady of the Chalices.

Non-linear pilgrimage

The Adventure of the Penitent in Blasphemous 2 it is peculiar and personal: net of impassable barriers, the player can proceed as he pleases, without forgetting ghost walls and semi-hidden shortcuts.

Blasphemous 2 stands as an inspired work, perfect from an artistic point of view that makes the whole journey satisfying to the eye, manic in its fluidity. The game movies are interesting and are real animations, reminiscent of the style of Castlevania produced by Netflixobjectively a clear reminder from the production that does not give up on perfection not even in this.

There are no defects in the game, strictly speaking: perhaps the only thing that can be blamed is the force the player to the use of a certain weapon for each boss, which makes the action interesting on the one hand, while on the other it could be annoying. The difficulty of the game is optional, but even at “normal” you feel like the calibration is slightly higher than average. The die is cast: happy pilgrimage Penitents.