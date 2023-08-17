Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the blasphemous 2 reservation in PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch versions. The game will be available from August 24, 2023 at a price of €34.99 (PlayStation and Xbox) and €39.99 (Nintendo). You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, or if there is a discount between the moment of your pre-order and the moment of shipment, you will pay the lowest price that appeared on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Blasphemous 2 is a 2D metroidvania that puts us in the shoes of the Penitent, a warrior who explores a Hispanic world inspired by the Christian religion. In this chapter we will have more weapons, spells and upgrade possibilities, with an even more beautiful game world to explore. We awarded it an 8/10 in our review.