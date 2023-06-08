It seems that the exit date Of Blasphemous 2 has been revealed in advance by the PlayStation Storein the context of a trailer visible only in the console version of the digital platform: according to this information, the game will be available from August 24th.

Presented with a trailer and release window at Nintendo Indie World in April, Blasphemous 2 will likely be the protagonist of a official announcement during the Summer Game Fest which will be broadcast tonight starting at 21.00.

The new chapter of the metroidvania series signed by The Game Kitchen, in any case, is only one of the victims of a somewhat carelessly managed communication in recent days.

In fact, just a few hours ago, the release date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name also seems to have been revealed in the same way, through a PlayStation Store leak.