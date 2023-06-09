The chilling sequel to metroidvania Blasphemous 2 is scheduled for release on August 24, according to a new trailer posted on the PS Store. It’s easy to assume that this trailer was meant to be revealed at the Summer Game Fest later today, but as of this writing it’s available to view in the store PS5.

If you’ve seen the trailer above, you already know what to expect from the action: another grim metroidvania with beautiful pixel graphics, precise controls, and challenging combat. This video shows much more of the world and setting of the sequel, including a temple held in the air by three giant statues and a huge beating heart above it in the sky.

Yeah, this game still looks amazingly metal. The trailer concludes with a release date of August 24, which fulfills developer The Game Kitchen’s promise to release the game by the end of summer. Another major metroidvania, Hollow Knight: Silk Songis also expected in the second half of this year, and the developers of Blasphemous 2 they have publicly expressed their fear of launching at the same time as that giant.

