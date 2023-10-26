Blasphemous 2 finally has one exit date official on PS4 and Xbox One, set for November 2nd. At the same time, the traditional trailer was also published with recognition from the international press.
Considering that Blasphemous 2 received really good ratings, the video is clearly full of enthusiastic quotes regarding the new chapter of the series by The Game Kitchen.
The perfect sequel
According to our review of Blasphemous 2, the developers really did an excellent job inenrich and improve the original formula of the franchise, while solidifying its fascinating lore.
In the second chapter we find the Penitent, resurrected to face monstrous enemies and prevent the birth of a new Son of Miracle by brandishing three different weapons and taking advantage of a renewed and enhanced set of skills.
