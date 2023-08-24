Blasphemous 2 And available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: confirms the launch trailer released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023, which introduces us to the features of the acclaimed sequel.

In fact, we are talking about a title received by the international press with really excellent marks: Blasphemous 2 enriches the formula of the debut chapter in various ways, offers a particularly varied combat system and catapults us into a scenario that is both disturbing and suggestive.