Blasphemous 2 has one exit date official, announced by The Game Kitchen with a trailer: the new chapter of the metroidvania-style saga will be available starting August 24 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Revealed in advance by the PlayStation Store, the release date of Blasphemous 2 has therefore been confirmed by the development team, which has published a video in which we are introduced to the story and characters of this sequel.

Once again in command of the Penitent, we will have to explore a strange and hostile world, face ever more powerful monsters wielding three different weapons and give everything we have to prevent the prophecy from coming true, dooming the world forever.

Blasphemous 2 will be set in a non-linear scenario, full of enemies that we will find ourselves fighting through enriched and extended mechanics, inflicting devastating combinations of blows and mixing them with our skills to create unprecedented offensive solutions.