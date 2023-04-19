Blasphemous 2 was shown to Nintendo Indie World with a new trailer and the window of exit official, apparently set for “late summer” this year. In short, we won’t have to wait too long to be able to get our hands on this long-awaited sequel.

Announced last August, Blasphemous 2 will re-propose the formula of the first chapter, however enriching it in various aspects and introducing some interesting innovations capable of increasing the depth of the experience.

As you may remember, the original Blasphemous sold more than a million copies, a far from obvious result for an independent production but which obviously made the creation of a new episode possible.

Lerie by The Game Kitchen is therefore preparing for a great return between platforms, spectacular powers, challenging fights and the now consolidated, disturbing iconography that made the debut of the franchise so particular and fascinating.