This year the release of Blasphemous 2 was confirmed, a game that promises to be better than what was seen with its predecessor, that is, a metroidvania with challenging difficulty that has left fans of this type of game with a good taste in their mouths. And now that we are a couple of weeks away from its launch, the first reviews from the press have finally been released.

According to what has been compiled in specialized pages, the game created by a Spanish study has so far managed to achieve a score of 86, which places it in a recommendable position for those who were waiting for this second part. With comments mentioning that the fight mechanics have been polished and optimized.

However, they could not save themselves from mixed comments, in which it is stated that it is more of the same only with a longer duration, something that really does not contrast with the other sites of the press community. So, it could be the typical medium with access to Metacritic that tries to bomb, this is not new, it already happened at the time with Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember that Blasphemous 2 the August 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: The truth is that 70 that they gave it doesn’t fit in with anything else, so that case in which they want to somehow affect the score of a video game happened again, it’s not new anymore.