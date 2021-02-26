Between dejection and responsibility to continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors, nurses and all the health personnel in health area IV have been surprised by the death of two colleagues from the Northwest Regional Hospital in just under a week. The Covid-19 has taken two great professionals who, during the last three decades, have worked in this hospital, almost since its inauguration.

The gynecologist Ramón Serna Sirvent, 63, and the internist Blas González Pina, 65, have left a gap that will be difficult to fill, since, apart from other medical professionals being able to take charge of their consultations, it will be difficult to heal the wound they have left in the hearts and in the memory of their colleagues and their patients. Many of the doctors who continue to work at the hospital were fellow promoters of both Serna and Pina. “We have lost two great friends”, highlights José Luis Pardo, Head of Surgery.

“The disease does not choose patients, and these have been two very clear examples”, says Mercedes Barba, manager of area IV



Emotional shock



The grief and pain of the loss contrast with the courage and hope to continue fighting the pandemic that has taken them away. Something has changed in the way some professionals behave. The emotional shock takes a toll on doctors and nurses, “there are colleagues who do not go down to eat at the cafeteria, we are in mourning, it will take time to regain normalcy in relationships between us,” says Pardo.

Mercedes Barba, manager of area IV, comments that “we are in a very delicate phase, both due to the weeks that we have passed, due to the increase in cases among the population, and due to the fatal outcome of these colleagues; Ramón and Blas had the respect of everyone, they have developed a great professional work over the years that they have dedicated to medicine in this hospital and, furthermore, they were willing to continue working. It is not the time to think about recognitions and tributes but, without a doubt, these two doctors will have them. For the moment, it was only possible to spend a few minutes of silence at the front door, a moment to remember that was repeated twice, unfortunately, and with an interval of a few days.

“The disease does not choose patients,” says Barba, “and these have been two very clear examples; We have the peace of mind that they have received the best care, as with the rest of the patients who are treated in our hospitals. Of the three waves of the pandemic, the third has been the most virulent in the entire Northwest; The outbreaks in nursing homes were followed by others in family and work settings that took away loved ones in many families.

Many sprouts



Infections have occurred among the health personnel of the hospital and health centers in area IV and many professionals have had to quarantine or have needed to be admitted, but there have been no more deaths. Although precautionary measures have been present since the beginning of the pandemic, there is a greater sense of respect among professionals – fear, in some cases – for possible infections working in the hospital, which translates into greater zeal with preventive measures. We know – adds Pardo – that we are in a safe work environment, all precautions are taken, all hygienic measures are taken into account, but you never know with absolute certainty how it will go in an intervention lasting two or three hours and in an environment where there are many aerosols.